Maharashtra Govt Extends Marathi Deadline For Drivers To August 15, Rule Remains Mandatory

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announces extended Marathi compliance deadline for drivers | File Photo

Mumbai, April 28: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has indicated that the state government has effectively extended the deadline for mandatory Marathi proficiency for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1 to August 15, offering relief to drivers, including those associated with app-based platforms like Ola and Uber.

He reiterated that while the deadline has been relaxed, the government remains firm on enforcing the Marathi language mandate and will not dilute the policy.

🗓️ २८ एप्रिल २०२६ l 📍 वांद्रे



१ मेपासून राज्यभर RTOची तपासणी मोहीम सुरू होणार



आज नूतन परिवहन आयुक्त कार्यालयात सर्व प्रादेशिक व उपप्रादेशिक परिवहन अधिकाऱ्यांसमवेत आढावा बैठक घेण्यात आली. राज्यातील रिक्षा व टॅक्सी चालकांच्या परवान्यांची सर्वंकष पडताळणी करण्यासाठी परिवहन… pic.twitter.com/t4InlJ31V8 — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) April 28, 2026

Verification drive from May 1

To ensure effective implementation, the Transport Department will launch a special verification drive between May 1 and August 15. The scheme will be overseen by a committee headed by Additional Transport Commissioner Ravindra Gaikwad.

All 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been directed to carry out strict inspections, targeting violations and illegal transport activities. However, licences will not be cancelled solely for lack of Marathi knowledge; action will be taken under existing legal provisions.

Free Marathi training for drivers

Sarnaik said the government will bear the full cost of Marathi language training and develop a dedicated curriculum for drivers willing to learn. Training facilities will be made available at RTO offices with support from organizations such as Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh. Study materials, including booklets and e-books, will also be provided, and drivers who complete the training will receive certification required for licence renewal.

Pilot drive findings cited

Citing a pilot drive in Mira-Bhayander, the minister said 3,443 auto-rickshaws were inspected, of which 565 drivers could not demonstrate Marathi proficiency. However, most expressed willingness to learn the language.

Report to be submitted on August 16

The state has also tasked the Dharmveer Anand Dighe Saheb Welfare Board with funding the training programme. Officials said the committee will conduct daily and weekly reviews of the scheme, and a comprehensive report will be submitted on August 16, which will guide further policy decisions.

“Knowing Marathi is essential for doing business in Maharashtra,” Sarnaik said, adding that while willing drivers will be given an opportunity to learn, strict action will be taken against those violating rules.

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Transport unions extend support

Minister Sarnaik stated that in a meeting with representatives of auto-taxi organizations, all organizations have given a positive response and full support to the decision to make the Marathi language mandatory. He clarified that everyone has accepted the stance that "If you want to do business in Maharashtra, knowing Marathi is essential."

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