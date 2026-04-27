'No Decision Yet On Extension Request': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Shares Update On Key Meeting On Marathi Language Rule For Auto & Taxi Drivers From May 1

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Pratap Sarnaik has shared an update on key meeting which was held with leaders of various auto-rickshaw and taxi unions to discuss the proposed implementation of a Marathi language law that will be made mandatory from May 1. The meeting came as autorickshaw and taxi unions had threatened a statewide agitation from May 4 if the mandate was not withdrawn.

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Sharing an update on the official handle on X, Sarnaik informed that there was unanimous agreement among all public transport drivers that Marathi should be adopted. However, several union members requested additional time, ranging from three months to one year, to gain proficiency in Marathi.

In addition to this, Sarnaik also stated that although an extension has been requested, no decision has been taken yet. The state transport minister informed that the final call on the matter will be made only after a review meeting with senior Transport Department officials scheduled for tomorrow, April 28. "A meeting with senior officers of the Transport Department will be held tomorrow on this, and only after that will a decision on the extension be taken—this was clearly stated," he stated.

No one's permit will be cancelled, says Sanjay Nirupam

Apart from Sarnaik, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam who also attended the meeting said that the concerns of autorickshaw and taxi drivers over the Marathi language requirement were addressed in the meeting. He assured that no permits will be cancelled. Nirupam stated that while the government remained firm on promoting Marathi, he also clarified that conversational ability in the language would be essential, but writing skills would not be mandatory.

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While speaking to IANS, Nirupam said, "We have resolved the concerns of Mumbai's auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. No one's permit will be cancelled. However, in the coming days, they will be required to cooperate with the provisions the government introduces regarding the learning of Marathi. Conversational Marathi is essential; while knowing how to write it is not mandatory, speaking it certainly is."