Navi Mumbai: Govt Extends CIDCO Amnesty Scheme To August 15 Due To Election-Related Delays, Residents Relieved

CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai | File

Mumbai: The Government of Maharashtra has extended the amnesty scheme being implemented by the Estate Department of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) till August 15, 2024. The scheme is being implemented till June 30, 2024 to provide 50% discount on delayed payment charges and additional lease amount apart from extension of the time.

However, with the election model code of conduct being in force for the last two months and the employees of the Estate department being given additional responsibilities for the elections, the said proposals are pending with the department. Since it was not possible to complete the pending proposals by June 30, the residents were demanding an extension of the scheme, sources from the CIDCO said.

Accordingly, former minister and Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik along with Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur and Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi, followed up with the state government to get maximum benefits for the people. The people’s representatives also submitted a statement requesting the extension of the scheme to the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Asim Kumar Gupta.

Taking serious cognizance of the demand, Gupta accorded an extension of the scheme till August 15 so that citizens can get maximum benefit from the same.