'Maharashtra Govt Examining Mandatory DOB Disclosure On Wedding Cards To Curb Child Marriage': Minister Aditi Tatkare | VIDEO

Minister Aditi Tatkare informed the Maharashtra Assembly that the state is examining mandatory DOB disclosure on wedding cards to strengthen child marriage prevention efforts | X - @iAditiTatkare

Mumbai, June 24: To curb child marriages in Maharashtra, the State government is exploring the possibility of making it compulsory to print the dates of birth of both the bride and groom on wedding invitation cards.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare informed the Legislative Assembly that the proposal is being examined as part of the state's broader strategy to reduce child marriages.

बालविवाह रोखण्यासाठी महिला व बालविकास विभाग कटिबद्ध !



विधिमंडळाच्या पावसाळी अधिवेशनाच्या निमित्ताने प्रश्नोत्तराच्या सत्रात आज बालविवाहांना संपूर्ण प्रतिबंध घालण्यासाठी महिला व बालविकास विभागाकडून सुरू असलेल्या प्रयत्नांची माहिती दिली.



राष्ट्रीय कुटुंब आरोग्य सर्वेक्षणानुसार… pic.twitter.com/ZuP93lTCG3 — Aditi S Tatkare (@iAditiTatkare) June 24, 2026

Responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, Tatkare said Maharashtra has set a target of bringing the incidence of child marriage below 10 per cent over the next five years. The proposed measure is intended to facilitate age verification and discourage underage marriages.

The minister said the state has approached Rajasthan to study its practice of mentioning the birth dates of marrying couples on invitation cards.

Based on the findings, Maharashtra will assess the feasibility of introducing a similar system in consultation with the Rural Development Department and the Law and Judiciary Department.

State Studies Rajasthan Model

Highlighting recent progress, Tatkare said Maharashtra's child marriage rate declined from 21.9 per cent in the 2019-21 survey period to 19.6 per cent in 2023-24, which is lower than the latest national average of around 20.1 per cent.

Government intervention has also intensified in recent years. During 2025-26, authorities have so far prevented 1,434 child marriages and registered 136 FIRs. The corresponding figures stood at 1,495 prevented marriages in 2024-25 and 1,253 in 2023-24, with 108 FIRs lodged during that year.

Tatkare clarified that the rise in the number of prevented child marriages reflects improved vigilance and reporting mechanisms rather than an increase in the practice itself.

She added that legal action is initiated not only against family members involved in child marriages but also against individuals who knowingly facilitate such ceremonies, including priests, musicians and other participants.

Focus On Prevention Measures

The minister said district-level task forces led by collectors, along with committees at the taluka, village and gram panchayat levels, are actively engaged in preventing child marriages.

Special attention is being given to six districts identified as vulnerable, particularly in the Marathwada region, where seasonal migration for sugarcane-cutting work often contributes to the problem.

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To address these challenges, the government plans targeted awareness campaigns among migrant labourers and intends to strengthen support facilities such as child-care centres and residential homes to ensure children remain protected during migration periods.

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