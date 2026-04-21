Maharashtra Foils 32 Child Marriages On Akshaya Tritiya 2026; State Intensifies Crackdown

Maharashtra prevents 32 child marriages on Akshaya Tritiya amid intensified crackdown | Representative Image

Mumbai, April 21: In a major statewide crackdown, the Maharashtra Women and Child Development Department prevented 32 child marriages in a single day during Akshaya Tritiya, Minister Aditi Tatkare said.

Statewide crackdown intensified

The action was carried out by a specially constituted “special force” as part of the government’s ongoing campaign to make Maharashtra child marriage-free.

Officials said the drive was intensified in view of traditional practices in some regions where underage marriages are conducted on auspicious occasions like Akshaya Tritiya.

Legal provisions and enforcement

Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, marriage involving girls below 18 years and boys below 21 years is a punishable offence. The minister said the state has adopted a zero-tolerance approach and is emerging as a national leader in curbing such practices.

District-level action

Providing details, Tatkare said the highest number of cases were prevented across multiple districts, including Ahilyanagar, Beed, Akola, and Aurangabad regions, among others. The coordinated effort involved district administrations, child protection units, and local authorities working in tandem.

Focus on rehabilitation

She noted that the campaign goes beyond prevention and focuses on rehabilitation, ensuring affected girls receive education, counselling, nutrition support, and skill development opportunities. Authorities are also initiating legal action against parents and intermediaries involved in arranging such marriages.

Awareness and coordination efforts

The state government has been running a 100-day awareness and enforcement campaign under the “Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat” initiative, combining community outreach with strict monitoring mechanisms.

In addition, a state-level workshop was organised jointly by the department and UNICEF, bringing together district collectors, experts, and child protection officials to strengthen coordination and response strategies.

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Officials said the intensified efforts aim to not only stop child marriages but also address the root causes through awareness, education, and institutional support systems.

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