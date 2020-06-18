Maharashtra: Govt employees travel 165 km daily from Nashik to Mumbai to ensure family's survival amid Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about the toughest of times in the lives of many individuals who, despite all odds, continue to ensure their family's survival in times of crisis.

One such individual, Rajaram Patil rides 165 km from his home Nashik to his workplace in Bandra, Mumbai on a daily basis.

The 52-year-old is a supply inspector and has to ensure food distribution to his beneficiaries, before he rides back home at the end of his working day.

If it weren't for the coronavirus crisis, these government employees would use the express trains to travel daily.

"I have to leave home at 6 am to reach my office at 10 am," Patil told TOI.

"Thereafter, I carry on with my duty in Bandra. We cannot sleep in office, because it is occupied by someone or the other. We cannot go to any relative's place either and nobody is giving us a room to stay, because we are exposed to people who could be affected by nCoV."

Another such individual, Dattaram Gosavi, a head cook at St. George Hospital in Fort, Mumbai has resumed his services after staying home for two months during the lockdown.

He has been serving the government facility for 30 years.

"I travel to Mumbai on alternate days and return home once in two days, so that I get some time to rest," Gosavi told TOI, adding that he stays at the hospital alternate nights.

Meanwhile, another officer at the ITI in Thane, Gopal Naik suggests that the government should at least arrange inter-city buses for the employees.

“There is no transport system at all,” the 48-year-old told TOI. “Travelling by a two-wheeler for such a long distance daily is risky, but there are no options."

This issue has been raised by many government employees with the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee and local MP Hemant Godse.