Maharashtra Govt Defers Nanded Gurudwara Amendment Bill After Sikh Community Raises Objections | VIDEO

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announces the Maharashtra Government's decision to defer the Nanded Gurudwara Amendment Bill pending consultations with the Sikh community | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai, June 30: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that it has deferred the proposed amendment to the Nanded Sikh Gurudwara Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act following concerns raised by the Sikh community over the legislation.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the decision was taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure wider consultation before any changes are introduced.

Government Assures Community

Addressing a press conference at the Vidhan Bhavan, Bawankule clarified that the government has no intention of taking control of the historic Hazur Sahib Gurudwara in Nanded and dismissed allegations that the proposed law would transfer the shrine's administration to the state government.

"The management of the Gurudwara will continue to remain with the Sikh community. The government's objective is only to improve transparency in administration and provide world-class facilities to the growing number of devotees," he said.

🟧 30 - 06 - 2026 |📍विधान भवन, मुंबई | माध्यमांशी संवाद



🔸तख्त सचखंड श्री हजूर साहिब, नांदेडच्या सर्वांगीण विकासासाठी तसेच काळानुरूप आवश्यक सुधारणा करण्याच्या उद्देशाने नांदेड शीख गुरुद्वारा सचखंड श्री हजूर अबचलनगर साहिब अधिनियम, १९५६ मध्ये सुधारणा करणारा कायदा राज्य शासनाने… pic.twitter.com/cXi77tHJtZ — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) June 30, 2026

The minister announced that the government has postponed the introduction of the Bill in the Legislature and will constitute a high-level committee to hold extensive consultations with representatives of the Sikh community before finalising any amendments.

Proposed Amendments Explained

Bawankule said the proposed changes were based on recommendations made by the Justice (Retd.) Bhatia Committee, which had reviewed the existing law enacted in 1956 during the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

The amendments seek to modernise the administrative framework in line with present-day requirements while ensuring greater representation of the Sikh community.

Under the proposed changes, the strength of the Gurudwara Board would increase from 17 to 21 members, while the number of elected members would rise from three to six.

The posts of President and Vice-President, which are currently filled through government appointment, would instead be elected internally by the Board members.

The revised structure also proposes broader regional representation by including one representative each from Vidarbha, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra, two from the Konkan-Mumbai region and six members from Nanded.

In addition, the Board would include Sikh retired IAS and IPS officers, Members of Parliament and MLAs from the Sikh community, district officials, and two representatives nominated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar.

Consultation Process Planned

The minister said a special committee comprising the Additional Chief Secretary, the Divisional Commissioner and the Nanded District Collector has been constituted to examine the proposed provisions.

The committee will consult the Sachkhand Gurudwara management committee and other stakeholders, seek suggestions from the Sikh community, and prepare a revised draft only after a comprehensive consultation process.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra Govt Puts Devasthan Inam Abolition Act On Hold Amid Pressure From VHP And Religious...

The government's decision to defer the Bill comes amid opposition from sections of the Sikh community, who had expressed apprehensions over the proposed amendments. Bawankule reiterated that no further action would be taken until the consultation process is completed and a consensus is reached.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/