Maharashtra: 'Govt deaf to demands of middle class,' says FGGL treasurer on new land revenue rules

A protest meeting was held recently by the ‘Federation of Grantees of Govt. Lands (FGGL) in connection with the gazette notification dated

27th March 2023 issued by the state government amending the rules of the Maharashtra Land Revenue, Rules, 2019.

S.Pardhe, treasurer of FGGL, noted that the government has neither considered the demand for reducing premiums for converting leasehold land occupied by cooperative housing societies to freehold nor sufficient time has been given for conversion to freehold. The government was totally deaf to the demands of the middle class, he alleged.

General secretary claims the new clauses will create confusion among the citizens

Vikramaditya Dhamdhere, general secretary, pointed out the lacunae in the notification and also explained its implications read out the contents of the Gazette notification in detail and pointed out lacuna in the notification as well as its and implications. He said the government has arbitrarily introduced two new clauses and that too without inviting objections and suggestions from citizens. Mr.Dhamdhere further explained that these two new clauses will create confusion among citizens since there were variations in the Marathi and English versions.

Five percent premium is all a middle class person can afford

Another office-bearer said most of the buildings were over 50 years old and needed redevelopment. However, this was not possible since the premium demanded by the government for conversion of their plots to freehold was very high. She said a five percent premium is all that middle-class persons can afford. It was suggested that banners reflecting the demand for five per cent premium should be displayed in all cooperative housing societies.