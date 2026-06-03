Maharashtra Govt Clears SPV To Develop World-Class Media Hub In Malad; Film City Expansion On Cards

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviews plans for a major media hub in Malad aimed at strengthening Mumbai's position as a global entertainment destination | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai, June 3: The Maharashtra government has approved the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with Prasar Bharati to develop a world-class Integrated Film and Television Media Hub on the broadcaster’s sprawling land parcel in Malad, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, to review the implementation of a memorandum of understanding signed between the state government and Prasar Bharati.

The proposed project will come up on nearly 150 acres of Prasar Bharati’s 278-acre campus and will be integrated with the adjoining Film City ecosystem. The ambitious development aims to position Mumbai as a global destination for media, entertainment and creative industries.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting regarding the integrated development of Filmcity land.

Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar and senior officials were present.



🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली फिल्मसिटीच्या जागेच्या एकात्मिक विकासासंदर्भात बैठक.

यावेळी… pic.twitter.com/Fo1T0CJzvW — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 3, 2026

World-class media and entertainment infrastructure planned

The planned media hub will feature state-of-the-art film studios, sound stages, hospitality infrastructure, IT and IT-enabled services facilities, tourism projects, and international-standard film and music training institutes. The state also plans to collaborate with leading global educational institutions to develop specialised training centres.

Fadnavis said that regulatory challenges, including Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and No Development Zone (NDZ) restrictions, currently limit development on the site.

He assured full support from the state government for obtaining statutory approvals and making necessary regulatory changes to facilitate the project.

Joint committee to speed up implementation

To accelerate execution, the Chief Minister directed the formation of a joint working committee comprising officials from Prasar Bharati, MIDC and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation. He also instructed authorities to appoint a consultant for preparing a pre-feasibility study, detailed project report and implementation roadmap.

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The government has set a deadline of June-end to finalise the project's key components and development blueprint, marking a significant step towards creating a world-class media and entertainment hub in Mumbai.

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