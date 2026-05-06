Maharashtra Govt Clears New Class 6 Curriculum, Rollout From June Academic Session | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved a new curriculum framework for Class 6, which will be implemented from the upcoming academic session starting in June, state's School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said on Tuesday.

The approval comes after the state-level steering committee for curriculum under the Maharashtra State Board cleared the revised frameworks for Classes 2, 3 and 4 earlier.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Bhuse at the office of the Maharashtra Primary Education council, an official release issued here said.

Bhuse said that along with Classes 2, 3 and 4, the new Class 6 curriculum will also be rolled out from the upcoming academic year.

"In accordance with the National Education Policy, the curriculum framework has been designed by defining difficulty levels and focusing on learning outcomes," he said.

He added that after receiving final clearance from the curriculum coordination committee under the School Education Commissioner, textbooks will be prepared by 'Balbharati' and made available before the start of the academic session.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director Hemant Vasekar said that state-level master training programmes for teachers on the new curriculum and textbooks for Classes 2, 3 and 4 will be organised later this month, followed by district-level training sessions.