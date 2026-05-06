IIT Madras BS Degree 2026: Direct Admission Open For JEE Advanced Qualified Candidates; Apply By May 31

IIT Madras BS Degree 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has issued an official communication announcing direct admission opportunities for students who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply for the BS degree programs offered by the institute.

According to the official notice, students who have qualified for JEE Advanced will be selected for direct admission into the BS programs without undergoing additional screening. The institute has also clarified that all emails and messages sent to these students and their parents should be treated as official communication from IIT Madras.

Official Communication from IIT Madras BS Degree!!



Students who have qualified for JEE Advanced are now eligible for direct admission into the BS programs offered by IIT Madras.



Read more… pic.twitter.com/GjmUVgi1YB — IIT Madras BS Programs (@iitm_bs) May 6, 2026

The application process for the IIT Madras BS Degree programmes is currently underway. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their applications before the deadline of May 31, 2026.

Students and parents are advised to rely only on the official program website and verified social media channels for accurate updates and information regarding the admission process. This is to avoid misinformation and ensure authenticity.

Candidates can apply online through the official portal: study.iitm.ac.in .

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IIT Madras BS Degree 2026: How to Apply for IIT Madras BS Degree 2026

The Last Date to Apply for the IIT Madras BS Degree is May 31, 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website: study.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: Register yourself using a valid email ID and mobile number

Step 3: Verify your email ID through the OTP/link sent

Step 4: Log in to your account on the portal

Step 5: Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and JEE Advanced details

Step 6: Upload the required documents (photograph, ID proof, academic certificates, etc.)

Step 7: Pay the application fee (if applicable) through the available online payment modes

Step 8: Review all the details carefully before submitting the form

Step 9: Submit the application form

Step 10: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference