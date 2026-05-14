Maharashtra Govt Clears Africa India International Development Zone In Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Africa India Economic Foundation (AIEF) on Thursday signed an agreement to form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for developing the Africa India International Development Zone (AIIDZ) in Navi Mumbai, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

The agreement, signed at Mantralaya, paves the way for establishing the proposed Africa India Business Centre (AIBC) at Kharghar, envisioned as a global hub to strengthen trade, investment and cultural ties between India and African nations. The project is expected to be operational within five to six years.

According to officials, the AIIDZ will be developed at the International Corporate Park in Kharghar through an SPV model, with AIEF holding a 74% stake and CIDCO 26%. The initiative aims to create a dedicated ecosystem for India–Africa collaboration, tapping into the bilateral trade potential currently estimated at around USD 96 billion.

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“The Africa India Business Centre is a transformative initiative that will position Maharashtra as a key global hub for India–Africa engagement. By creating a dedicated ecosystem for trade, investment and institutional collaboration, this project will strengthen our economic ties with African nations while opening new avenues for growth, employment and international partnerships. This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing Maharashtra’s global standing and contributing to India’s expanding role in the Global South," said Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister

“The proposed Africa India International Development Zone at Kharghar is a forward-looking step towards building world-class infrastructure that supports global business engagement. With its integrated facilities and strategic location in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the project will facilitate seamless interaction between stakeholders and drive trade, investment and economic activity. It will further reinforce Maharashtra’s position as a preferred destination for international business," said Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister

“The Africa India Business Centre will serve as a catalyst for economic growth by creating opportunities for MSMEs, generating employment and attracting global investments. By providing a structured platform for sustained engagement between India and African nations, the initiative will promote long-term partnerships and contribute significantly to the region’s economic development," said Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister

“The Africa India Business Centre represents a strategic initiative to redefine India-Africa engagement. By integrating markets with ideas, innovation, and human capital, AIBC will foster a vibrant ecosystem for mutual growth. As a gateway for the Global South, Maharashtra will, through AIBC, reinforce India’s position as a reliable partner in Africa’s development and advance a future shaped by partnership and opportunity," said, Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, CIDCO

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The AIIDZ will be developed on 20 acres and designed as a self-contained campus comprising a central business tower, convention and exhibition centre, hospitality facilities, cultural and retail spaces, and an Africa–India Bio Dome. It will include office spaces for representatives from 54 African nations, along with Indian public and private sector entities.

Strategically located near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and JNPT port, the project is expected to host events for over 250 days annually and generate significant economic activity, including an estimated revenue of USD 30 million by the sixth year of operations.

Officials said the centre would also promote cultural exchange and institutional collaboration, strengthening people-to-people ties and advancing India’s engagement with Africa through business-led diplomacy.

The project is currently in the planning stage, with authorities working on the SPV framework and implementation roadmap.

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