Maharashtra Govt Clears ₹1,722-Crore Bandra Fort Connector, Approves Nagpur Metro Extension

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee on Thursday approved two major infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Nagpur aimed at improving urban connectivity and public transportation. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Among the key decisions, the committee approved the construction of a connector linking the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sea Bridge (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Coastal Connector) to the historic Bandra Fort area. The project, estimated to cost Rs 1,722.40 crore, is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity in Mumbai's western suburbs.

According to officials, the proposed connector will be 3.55 kilometres long and will extend from the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sea Bridge to the vicinity of Bandra Fort. Once completed, the new route is expected to cut travel time from the current 20-45 minutes to around 10 minutes, providing substantial relief to commuters.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has been entrusted with the execution of the project. The government believes the connector will strengthen Mumbai's road network and improve access to key areas in the city.

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In another significant decision, the committee approved an elevated extension of the Nagpur Metro Rail Phase-II project between Kanhan River and Kanhan town in Nagpur district. The proposed metro corridor will be approximately 1.40 kilometres long and will include one elevated metro station.

The project has an estimated completion cost of Rs 310.35 crore and will be implemented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro). Officials said the extension is aimed at strengthening public transport infrastructure in the rapidly developing Kanhan region and improving connectivity for commuters travelling to and from Nagpur.

The state government clarified that implementation of the metro project will commence after receiving the necessary approval from the Central Government.

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