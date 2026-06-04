Maharashtra Govt Begins Transformation Of Iconic Air India Building At Nariman Point Into Modern Government Hub |

Mumbai: Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Wednesday inspected the iconic Air India Building at Nariman Point and directed officials to prioritize quality repairs, structural safety and public convenience as the landmark property begins its transition into a major government administrative complex.



During the inspection, Bhosale instructed officials to undertake a comprehensive structural audit before any government offices are shifted to the building. He said renovation and interior development work should commence only after all critical structural repairs are completed.



The minister emphasized that quality should not be compromised at any stage and called for the use of durable materials and modern infrastructure systems, including electrical installations and technical fittings. He also directed authorities to redesign and beautify the building’s entrance and facade in a manner that reflects Maharashtra’s heritage and stature, suggesting consultations with leading architects and expert institutions.



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Bhosale stressed that the convenience, accessibility and safety of citizens visiting government offices must remain the top priority. He asked officials to complete the renovation project within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high construction standards.



The Air India Building, one of Mumbai’s most recognizable commercial landmarks, was officially transferred to the Maharashtra government on June 2 after the state acquired it from Air India Asset Holding Limited for ₹1,601 crore. The acquisition had received Cabinet approval in September 2023.



Once renovated, the strategically located building is expected to house multiple government departments, providing modern office infrastructure and improving administrative coordination and efficiency.



“The transfer of the Air India Building is a significant milestone in strengthening Maharashtra’s administrative infrastructure. With a focus on quality, sustainability and public convenience, this iconic structure will be developed into a model government complex,” Bhosale said.

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