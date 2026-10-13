Maharashtra Govt Bans Registration Of Sale Deeds For Flats In Unauthorised Buildings | VIDEO

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who announced a ban on registering sale deeds for flats in unauthorised buildings that violate planning norms, said the move aims to protect homebuyers from property fraud and financial losses | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: In a major move to curb illegal construction and fraud in property transactions, the Maharashtra government has ordered an immediate halt to the registration of documents relating to the sale and transfer of flats in unauthorised buildings that violate planning norms.

The decision was taken by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The Revenue Department has issued a circular directing all sub-registrars across the state to strictly comply with the new guidelines. Officials who knowingly register documents in violation of the order will face departmental inquiries.

🟧 13 - 10 - 2026 | 📍नागपूर | माध्यमांशी संवाद अनधिकृत बांधकामांची रजिस्ट्री होणार नाही @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra @MoHUA_India @maharevenue @MahaDGIPR @IGR_Maharashtra #Maharashtra #MahaRERA #MaharashtraGovernment #HomebuyersProtection #RealEstateTransparency #RevenueMinister #ChandrashekharBawankule — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) October 13, 2026

Complaints Of Unauthorised Construction

The government’s move comes amid complaints of buildings being constructed without requisite permissions, residential structures coming up in zones not designated for housing, projects operating without mandatory MahaRERA registration and flats being sold with areas exceeding those approved by planning authorities.

Such cases have been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Haveli, Mulshi and Nagpur, among other areas.

Documents Required For Registration

Under the new rules, the first sale of flats in projects requiring MahaRERA registration must be supported by the prescribed registration certificate or occupancy certificate and the sanctioned building plan.

For projects exempt from MahaRERA registration, developers will have to submit the competent authority’s commencement certificate, sanctioned plan, zoning certificate and measurement plan.

Sub-registrars will not be permitted to register documents if the flat’s area mentioned in the agreement exceeds the area approved in the sanctioned plan. The restrictions also cover first-sale agreements, sale deeds, deeds of apartment and transfer documents relating to such properties.

Regularisation And Demolition Proceedings

Buildings that violate the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), development plans or regional planning rules will have to be regularised, wherever legally permissible, before their flats can be sold. Structures that cannot be regularised may face demolition proceedings.

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“Preventing people from losing their lifetime savings by investing in unauthorised properties is the government’s primary responsibility,” Bawankule said, adding that the decision aims to curb such malpractice.

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