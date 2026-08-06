Maharashtra Govt Bans Analogue Paneer For One Year After 35.4 Per Cent Of Samples Fail FDA Quality Tests

Maharashtra imposed a one-year ban on analogue paneer after FDA tests found widespread quality violations and unsafe products | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: In a major food safety intervention, the Maharashtra government has imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture, processing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of analogue (non-dairy) paneer across the state after laboratory tests found that more than one-third of samples failed to meet prescribed quality standards.

The decision follows an analysis of 308 paneer samples collected across Maharashtra between April 2025 and March 2026. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found 109 samples (35.4 per cent) to be non-compliant, including 79 sub-standard and 30 unsafe for human consumption. Laboratory analysis revealed that several samples contained vegetable fats in place of natural milk fat.

Quality Tests Trigger Ban

Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the order has been issued under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, based on laboratory findings and representations received from public representatives, in the interest of public health.

FDA officials said some manufacturers were producing paneer-like products using vegetable oils, vegetable fats and other non-dairy ingredients and marketing them as paneer, thereby misleading consumers. As there are no statutory quality standards for analogue paneer, effective regulation has remained difficult, prompting the state to invoke its powers to safeguard public health.

Ban Covers Food Establishments

The ban also applies to hotels, restaurants, caterers, cloud kitchens and other food service establishments, which have been prohibited from using, storing or serving analogue paneer. According to the FDA, inspections revealed that many establishments were serving analogue paneer without informing customers, amounting to consumer deception and a violation of food safety laws.

Statewide Enforcement Drive

Simultaneously, the FDA has launched a statewide enforcement drive. Food Safety Officers, Assistant Commissioners and other enforcement officials have been directed to inspect manufacturing units, warehouses, transport networks, wholesale markets, retail outlets and food service establishments.

Suspected products will be sampled, seized and destroyed wherever necessary, while violators will face penalties, suspension or cancellation of licences, and prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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"The right to safe and quality food is a constitutional right of every citizen. Maharashtra will have zero tolerance for those who compromise public health or deceive consumers for profit," Mundhe said.

He added that while genuine businesses would receive full support, strict action would be taken against those selling sub-standard, misleading or unsafe food products.

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