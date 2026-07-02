Maharashtra Govt Assures Y-Plus Security For Congress MLA Sajid Pathan After Fresh Death Threat | X @ANI & File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that Congress MLA Sajid Pathan will be provided with a Y-plus security cover within 24 hours after he allegedly received a fresh extortion and death threat linked to gangster Shubham Lonkar who is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The assurance came after the Opposition raised the issue in both Houses of the state legislature, expressing concern over the law and order situation.



Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam informed the Legislative Council that the enhanced security cover would be provided immediately. He also said the government would examine why an earlier assurance of Y-plus security, reportedly given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Budget Session, had not been implemented.



The issue was raised by Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap, who said Pathan, the Akola West legislator, had received a threatening call warning that he would meet the same fate as former NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai in October 2024. Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar echoed the concern in the Legislative Assembly, stating that the latest threat call was received on Wednesday night.



Wadettiwar questioned the government's claims of cracking down on organised crime, pointing out that the fresh threat came barely a day after the Chief Minister assured the House that gangs operating from within and outside the country would not be allowed to flourish.





Responding to the criticism, Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said the government was committed to ensuring the safety of all legislators and accused the Opposition of politicising the issue. Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai urged Pathan to submit all details related to the threat, assuring prompt action.



Speaking to reporters later, Pathan said the latest threat was conveyed to his close aide and Congress corporator Akash Kawale, who was allegedly told that the MLA would be killed publicly in Akola. He claimed this was the second such threat this year and questioned how Lonkar, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had access to his and his associate's contact details.



Pathan said he was not intimidated by the threats but urged the government to act decisively against criminal gangs. He also called for greater attention to the development needs of his constituency while seeking accountability over the repeated security lapses.

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