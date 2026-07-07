Maharashtra Govt Assures Full Protection For Konkan's Prehistoric Rock Art Amid Future Development | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has assured that all future development projects in the Konkan region will be undertaken only after ensuring complete protection of the region's prehistoric rock carvings, considered among the most significant archaeological records of early human civilisation. Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday while responding to concerns over the preservation of the ancient geoglyphs.



The issue was raised through a starred question by MLA Vitthal Langhe, with MLAs Bhaskar Jadhav, Shekhar Nikam, Vikrant Pachpute and Nana Patole participating in the discussion.



Shelar said more than 2,000 rock art engravings spread across over 150 sites have been discovered in a 300-km-long and 25-km-wide belt in Ratnagiri district. He described the geoglyphs as invaluable evidence of prehistoric societies and human evolution, stressing that their conservation would remain the government's top priority.





The minister informed the House that the government has prepared a comprehensive action plan for the preservation, documentation and tourism development of the sites. Under a Government Resolution issued on April 8, 2026, administrative approval of ₹14.50 crore has been granted to the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums to produce an international-standard documentary on the Konkan rock art, with the required funds already released.



According to the plan, a 45-minute cinematic documentary will be produced using AI-assisted visual reconstruction to depict prehistoric life and culture. Separate eight-minute documentaries will also be created for each of the nine rock art sites included in UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List, along with their buffer zones. A behind-the-scenes documentary documenting the entire filming process will also be prepared.



Shelar said the project would create a permanent digital archive containing raw footage, drone-based aerial cinematography and high-resolution photographs of all sites. The material will also be used to develop digital promotional content, including social media campaigns, infographics and educational resources.





The minister said the government has also prepared plans to improve tourism infrastructure around the heritage sites while ensuring their protection. Construction of protective walls and other conservation-related works has already begun, and measures have been designed to benefit private landowners whose properties contain many of the rock art sites.



Addressing concerns over the impact of future infrastructure projects, Shelar assured the Assembly that no development work would be allowed without prior approval from the Archaeological Survey of India and the State Department of Archaeology. He reiterated the government's commitment to preserving the internationally significant rock carvings while promoting sustainable tourism in the Konkan region.

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