e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for erecting Shivaji Maharaj statue slaying Afzal Khan at fort

Maharashtra: Govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for erecting Shivaji Maharaj statue slaying Afzal Khan at fort

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha sent a letter to the collector on Tuesday, seeking a proposal on an urgent basis for erecting the statue as well as setting up a light-and-sound show on the fort.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for erecting Shivaji Maharaj statue slaying Afzal Khan at fort | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Maharashtra Government has asked the Satara district collector to submit a proposal for erecting a statue of the scene of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj slaying Bijapur general Afzal Khan at Fort Pratapgad. 

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha sent a letter to the collector on Tuesday, seeking a proposal on an urgent basis for erecting the statue as well as setting up a light-and-sound show on the fort. 

Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan, a general of the Adilshahi dynasty of Bijapur who had invaded his state, at the foot of the fort located in western Maharashtra's Satara district in November 1659. 

Recently, the district administration had removed encroachment surrounding Khan's tomb at the spot.

Read Also
Maharashtra: SC seeks report from Satara collector over demolition of encroachments around Afzal...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan used to fear only one person, that was Balasaheb Thackeray, says Eknath Shinde

Pakistan used to fear only one person, that was Balasaheb Thackeray, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra: Govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for erecting Shivaji Maharaj statue...

Maharashtra: Govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for erecting Shivaji Maharaj statue...

Mumbai: Three attack one with sword and chopper to take revenge of old quarrel

Mumbai: Three attack one with sword and chopper to take revenge of old quarrel

Maharashtra: Three killed in collision between truck and taxi

Maharashtra: Three killed in collision between truck and taxi

Balasaheb death anniversary: A show of strength for Sena factions

Balasaheb death anniversary: A show of strength for Sena factions