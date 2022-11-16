Maharashtra: Govt asks Satara collector to submit proposal for erecting Shivaji Maharaj statue slaying Afzal Khan at fort | Photo: Representative Image

Maharashtra Government has asked the Satara district collector to submit a proposal for erecting a statue of the scene of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj slaying Bijapur general Afzal Khan at Fort Pratapgad.

Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha sent a letter to the collector on Tuesday, seeking a proposal on an urgent basis for erecting the statue as well as setting up a light-and-sound show on the fort.

Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan, a general of the Adilshahi dynasty of Bijapur who had invaded his state, at the foot of the fort located in western Maharashtra's Satara district in November 1659.

Recently, the district administration had removed encroachment surrounding Khan's tomb at the spot.