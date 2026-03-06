Maharashtra Govt Approves Use Of National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) Across Police Stations

Maharashtra government clears implementation of the NAFIS digital fingerprint identification system to strengthen criminal investigations across police stations | File Photo

Mumbai, March 6: The state government has approved the use of the Central Government's National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), which provides digital collection, centralized storage and fast retrieval of fingerprints, palm prints and facial information, facilitating information exchange between states. This makes the criminal identification process more efficient, accurate and time-saving, officials said.

NAFIS to strengthen criminal investigation

According to the officials, NAFIS has been implemented by the Central Government across the country to create a unified, centralized and interoperable database at the national level.

With a view to further enhancing the criminal investigation work in the state, it is mandatory to implement the NAFIS system. Accordingly, the issue of smooth and seamless use of the NAFIS system was under consideration of the state government.

Police stations directed to ensure internet capacity

The state government has now approved the use of NAFIS and has issued directions that every police station should have the internet capacity required for the NAFIS system.

"The additional director general of police (ADG), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Pune, and the Superintendent of Police, Technical, Criminal Investigation Department, Pune, should maintain effective supervision over the process of starting the use of the NAFIS system. The office of ADG CID will be responsible for securely and seamlessly migrating the old available data in the AMBIS system to the NAFIS system. In coordination with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), it should be ensured that NAFIS workstations are operationalised in all police stations in the state at the earliest," stated the government's directive.

