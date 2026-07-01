Maharashtra Govt Approves Supernumerary Posts For 15,010 NHM Contractual Staff With 10+ Years Service, ₹1,153 Crore Annual Outlay | ANI

Mumbai: In a major relief for contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM), the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a Government Resolution (GR) approving the creation of supernumerary posts for 15,010 contractual employees who have completed 10 years or more of continuous service. The decision will facilitate their long-pending service adjustment and entails an annual financial commitment of ₹1,153.60 crore.

Decision Based on Cabinet Resolution and Committee Recommendations

The move follows sustained efforts by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar, and Minister of State Meghana Sakore Bordikar.

The decision is based on the Cabinet resolution of June 25, 2026, recommendations of an inter-departmental committee headed by the Chief Secretary, and earlier Cabinet decisions taken in March 2024 and revised in November 2025 regarding the regularisation of long-serving NHM contractual employees.

Equivalent Posts in Health and Rural Development Departments to Be Determined

According to the GR, employees who had completed 10 years or more of continuous contractual service, excluding technical breaks, as of June 25, 2026, will be appointed to supernumerary posts carrying equivalent pay scales as a one-time special measure.

The government will determine equivalent regular posts in the Public Health and Rural Development departments, while comparable positions in other departments may also be considered wherever required. Factors such as job responsibilities, educational qualifications, recruitment rules, existing remuneration and the pay structure under the Seventh Pay Commission will be taken into account while determining equivalence.

Eligible employees will receive the minimum basic pay of the equivalent post along with dearness allowance and travel allowance, while ensuring that their existing salary is protected. However, they will not be entitled to promotions, assured career progression, pension, family pension or compassionate appointments. They will continue to be governed by the leave rules applicable under the National Health Mission.

The government clarified that the supernumerary posts are person-specific and will automatically cease to exist once an employee retires, resigns or leaves service. No fresh appointments will be made against such posts.

The GR also states that to prevent similar regularisation issues in the future, manpower under the National Health Mission will primarily be engaged through outsourcing or service contracts, while any future creation of posts will require approval from the Finance Department's high-level committee.

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