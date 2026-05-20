Maharashtra Govt Approves Major Land Records Department Expansion With 50 New Offices And Over 10,000 Posts | AI

Mumbai: Facing mounting pressure from rapid urbanisation, rising land disputes and increasing property measurement work across Maharashtra, the state government has approved a major expansion of the Land Records Department with 50 new offices and a revamped staffing structure of over 10,000 posts.

Government directive

The move, cleared following directions from Devendra Fadnavis, is being projected as one of the largest administrative expansions in the revenue department in recent years. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the government has issued formal orders to operationalise the revised structure.

Officials said the decision is aimed at speeding up long-pending land surveys, urban property mapping, boundary verification and inquiry-related work that has intensified due to expanding cities and growing village settlements across the state.

New office framework

Under the revised framework, Maharashtra will establish one new Deputy Director office in Nanded, eight District Superintendent Land Records offices and 23 new City Survey offices in fast-growing urban centres.

The expansion is expected to significantly impact rapidly urbanising regions including Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Raigad, where increasing real estate activity has led to a surge in land measurement and demarcation cases.

Dispute resolution offices

The government has also approved 17 new offices for Special Deputy Superintendent Land Records and inquiry operations linked to village settlements, city surveys and dispute resolution. Many of these offices will be concentrated in Amravati and Nashik divisions.

According to the government, the revised staffing pattern comprising 10,683 posts had received approval earlier in March this year. The latest decision gives administrative shape to that approval by finalising headquarters and jurisdictional boundaries for the new offices.

Expected benefits

Revenue department officials believe the expansion could help reduce delays in mutation entries, property boundary disputes and urban land surveys that often hold up infrastructure projects, housing development and property transactions.

“The workload linked to village expansion, urban surveys and property demarcation has increased sharply in recent years. The new offices and additional manpower will help expedite these services at the local level,” Bawankule said.

The development is also being seen as part of the Maharashtra government’s larger push to modernise land administration and improve delivery of citizen-centric revenue services amid rapid urban growth.

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