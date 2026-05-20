Rapido Signs First-Of-Its-Kind MoU With MahaIT To Strengthen Digital Outreach, Captain Verification And Passenger Safety In Maharashtra |

Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind collaboration in Maharashtra, mobility platform Rapido has signed an MoU with Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited (MahaIT) to strengthen digital citizen outreach, captain verification and passenger safety across the state.

Digital information ambassadors

The partnership aims to use Rapido’s large network of bike taxi and auto captains as “digital information ambassadors” to spread awareness about key government platforms such as Aaple Sarkar, MahaID and MahaSaarthi, especially in smaller towns and remote areas of Maharashtra. The initiative will also focus on digitally verifiable onboarding and background checks of captains through integration with MahaID to improve trust and transparency in the mobility sector.

MahaIT spokesperson Subhash Shelake said the collaboration would help the government strengthen last-mile communication and improve public awareness about digital services. He added that verified onboarding of Rapido captains would enhance passenger safety while also creating a trusted digital mobility ecosystem in Maharashtra.

Rapido Co-founder statement

Rapido Co-founder Pavan Guntupalli said mobility platforms today can play a larger role beyond transportation by supporting public awareness and safer urban mobility systems. He said Rapido would use in-app banners, notifications and messaging to connect citizens with government initiatives.

The two organisations are also exploring a proposed “MAHA-Rapido Fellowship Programme” aimed at boosting digital inclusion and skill-building in Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities. The move is significant as Maharashtra pushes deeper digital governance while app-based mobility companies continue expanding rapidly across urban and semi-urban regions.

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