Maharashtra Govt Approves Expansion Of RTO Network With New Offices Across State To Ease Citizen Services | AI

Mumbai: In a major step to improve transport-related services, the Maharashtra government has decided to establish additional Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Sub-Regional Transport Offices across the state. The move comes amid a sharp rise in vehicle registrations, growing public demand and increasing administrative workload. Areas located more than 50 kilometres away from an existing RTO will receive priority under the proposed expansion plan.

Expert Committee Submitted Report

Maharashtra currently has 60 RTO offices. To make services faster and more accessible, the Transport Department appointed an expert committee to prepare a framework for setting up new offices. The committee has submitted its report, and the government has initiated the process of granting in-principle approval to its recommendations. Officials said the expansion is aimed at bringing essential transport services closer to citizens, particularly in remote regions and rapidly urbanising areas.

Under the proposed policy, new RTO jurisdictions must meet specific criteria. These include at least four talukas within the jurisdiction, more than five lakh registered vehicles, a population exceeding seven lakh, and annual revenue of over ₹100 crore. Other factors such as geographical distance from existing offices and availability of infrastructure will also be considered while selecting locations.

Burden on Existing RTOs to Reduce

The decision is expected to reduce the burden on existing RTOs and improve service delivery for citizens seeking vehicle registration, driving licences, vehicle inspections, tax payments and other transport-related services. Residents in distant areas often have to travel long distances to access these facilities, leading to delays and additional expenses.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said providing timely and quality services to citizens remains a key priority of the government. “Given the substantial increase in the number of vehicles, it has become essential to strengthen the Transport Department’s administrative machinery. The establishment of new offices will significantly reduce citizens’ travel time, expenses and inconvenience,” he said.

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