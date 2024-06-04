Maharashtra: Govt Approves ₹45 Cr For Purchase Of Prison Security Equipment | Representational Image

Mumbai: The state government has given an administrative approval of providing funds of Rs 45 crore for purchase of Full height Turnstile gate (Biometric Access system), Panic Alarm system, Public Addressing System, C.C.T.V. cameras under Modernization of security system in prisons scheme.

According to the sources in the government, a proposal has been received by the government for its administrative approval for the purchase of full height turnstile gate (Biometric Access system), Panic Alarm System, Public Addressing System, T.V. Display, C.C.T.V. cameras for the prisons across the state. The said proposal was already approved in a Project Implementation Committee meeting that got concluded on 28.5.2024.

"Accordingly, for the purpose of modernization of the security system in prisons, the state government has given administrative approval for purchase of required equipment. The government has sanctioned Rs 28.57 crore for Full height Turnstile gate (Biometric Access system), Panic Alarm system, Public Addressing System, Rs 12.12 crore for CCTV cameras and Rs 4.94 crore for TV display sets," said an official.

Recently, the state government had given administrative approval for funds of Rs 2.81 crore for purchase of water cooler with purifier in the prisons across the state. The purifier will be installed near each barrack of the prison to supply clean drinkable water to the inmates in the prison, officials said.

The Prisons department has launched several welfare initiatives for inmates in recent times. Last month, a Family Help Desk initiative was started on a pilot basis to help women prisoners in the Mumbai District Women's Jail. This project was conceptualized by Yogesh Desai, Deputy Inspector of Prisons, South Division, Mumbai, in collaboration with an NGO. Its objective is to provide welfare to children of female convicts and psychological support to female inmates.