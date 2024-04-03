Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹305.62 Crore Budget For Construction Of Anna Bhau Sathe Memorial In Ghatkopar West |

Mumbai: Honouring the legacy of Dalit poet, writer and social reformer Anna Bhau Sathe, the Ministry of Social Justice and Special Assistance Department has approved plans for the construction of a memorial.

The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 305.62 crore for the development of the international-level memorial in Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar West, where Sathe spent a significant time.

The memorial, called ‘Sahityaratna Lokshahir Anna Bhau Sathe Research and Training Institute’, will serve as a tribute to the literary icon and his remarkable contributions. The project will involve the restoration of slum rehabilitation sites.

MLA and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad said, “I am delighted to witness the realisation of one of my dream projects. During my tenure with the Mahavikas Aghadi government, this project had reached its final stages. It signifies not just a governmental endeavour but the continuity of policy. Our decision-making process was apt.”

Awhad said that Anna Bhau Sathe, who lived in humble dwellings, enjoys global recognition for his literature. “Despite not completing even the first standard of schooling, he authored exceptional books and poems and was actively involved in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement,” he added.

Namdev Sathe, a trustee of the Annabhau Sathe Memorial Planning Committee, reflected on the journey of advocating for the memorial since 1969. “This house holds immense significance as it was where Anna Bhau Sathe penned his literary masterpieces and spent the majority of his life. We have diligently maintained the house, despite its dilapidated condition in recent years, and are grateful for the government's support in making this memorial a reality.”

Pandurang Sakte, actively engaged in the Anna Bhau Sathe memorial initiative, remarked, “Anna Bhau serves as a beacon of inspiration for our Matang community. This memorial will serve as a powerful testament to the enduring impact of his folk music, plays, writings, and poems, which have played a pivotal role in spreading awareness. His legacy echoes profoundly within the Dalit community, embodying his unwavering commitment to human rights, pioneering efforts in Dalit literature, and indelible contribution to the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.”

The project will be overseen by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, ensuring the restoration and rehabilitation of slum dwellers. Upon obtaining administrative and technical approvals, the construction and restoration costs will be covered under the Basic Amenities Fund.

Under the Maharashtra Slum Rehabilitation (SRA) Act of 1971, the restoration of identified slum areas will be conducted. Additionally, the necessary procedures for land use change will be sanctioned by the BMC.

MLA Ram Kadam of Ghatkopar West constituency outlined the project’s phased approach. “The first phase will focus on establishing the memorial and the Anna Bhau Sathe Research and Training Institute, followed by the second phase addressing the housing needs of current Chirag Nagar residents. Despite the impact on 369 tenements and houses, we have ensured that residents will be relocated nearby within Ghatkopar, affirming our commitment to their welfare.”