Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Celebrate Birth Anniversary Of Anna Bhau Sathe With Prof Somanath Kadam's Lecture In Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Airoli

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will celebrate the 103rd birth anniversary of the renowned literary figure Anna Bhau Sathe with a unique lecture at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak in Airoli, Navi Mumbai on August 1. Sathe has been a source of inspiration for everyone.

On the occasion, well-known author and speaker, Dr. Prof. Somanath Kadam, will deliver a lecture titled "AnnaBhau Sathe's Literature and Society." The lecture series, known as "Fakira," hosted at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak, has been a platform for spreading intellectual awareness, resonating with the inspiring messages of Babasaheb.

Anna Bhau Sathe wrote 21 collections of stories and 30 novels, numerous folk songs, and poems during his short life. The movies based on his seven novels were very popular. His novel 'Fakira' won the best novel award from the state government.

