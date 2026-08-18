Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹17,725-Crore Metro Line 13 Linking Mira-Bhayandar With Vasai-Virar

Metro Line 13 will connect Mira Road with Vasai, Nalasopara, Naigaon and Virar through a 25.03-km corridor | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The Maharashtra government has approved the Metro Line 13 project connecting Mira-Bhayandar with Vasai-Virar, aimed at improving regional connectivity and easing traffic congestion.

The approval was given at a meeting of the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya on Monday.

The 25.03-km Metro 13 corridor will be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and is estimated to cost Rs 17,724.99 crore. The route will have 16 stations—13 elevated and three underground—with 21.78 km of elevated track and 3.25 km underground.

The corridor will connect Mira Road, Vasai, Nalasopara, Naigaon and Virar, and will be integrated with suburban railway stations at Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar. A connection with Metro Line 9 is also proposed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium.

The project includes a 4.92-km combined six-lane road-and-metro bridge over Vasai Creek, connecting Panju Island, as well as a metro depot at Chikhal Dongri. Bus services will be provided at all stations.

Metro 13 To Cut Travel Time

Fadnavis directed officials to complete land acquisition and approach roads within the next six months. The project is targeted for completion within five years of approval, with around 4.49 lakh passengers expected to use the corridor daily by 2031.

According to the government, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time by nearly 50 per cent compared with road travel, lower dependence on private vehicles and traffic on major national highways, and reduce carbon emissions. It will also improve connectivity between Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Mumbai suburbs and industrial and logistics hubs.

Pune Ring Road Expansion Approved

The Infrastructure Committee also granted administrative approval to the revised project cost of Rs 10,502.36 crore for the eastern expansion of the Pune Ring Road. The project will be implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The expansion will cover a 31.805-km access-controlled expressway from Soratpawadi (Walti) on the Pune-Solapur Road to Varve (B.K.)–Shivre on the Pune-Satara Road. The objective is to divert inter-state and intra-state traffic around Pune city and ease congestion within the city.

The entire ring road project is planned over 168.981 km, and its integrated access-controlled corridor will be completed once continuity of the entire project is ensured. About 80 per cent of land acquisition has been completed, with the project targeted for completion by June 2029.

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Road To Include Bridges And Tunnels

The road will have three lanes on either side and a design speed of 120 kmph. The project includes one interchange, three major bridges, five minor bridges, 18 elevated sections/flyovers and four tunnels. Tree plantation along both sides of the road and landscaping near the interchange have also been proposed.

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