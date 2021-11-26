Maharashtra Govt appoints retired bureaucrat Kishor Raje Nimbalkar as chairman of State Public Service Commission

Maharashtra Government on Friday appointed retired bureaucrat Kishor Raje Nimbalkar as the chairman of the State Public Service Commission for six years from the day he takes over or till he completes 62 years of his age.

The state government issued a notice in the same regards today.

Earlier this year in January, the government had transfered the IAS officer of 2003 batch as Member Secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Mumbai who was earlier the Secretary (R&R), Revenue & Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Nimbalkar, in May 8, 2020, was appointed as the secretary of the Department of Public Works. However, hours after his transfer, the government cancelled it and he continued to work in the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 08:56 PM IST