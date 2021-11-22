Half a dozen IAS officers transferred in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Over half a dozen IAS officers were transferred on Monday late evening. Raghvendra Singh (1997) posted as state commercial tax commissioner in Indore has been shifted to Bhopal as principal secretary of technical education department.

Lokesh Jatav (2004) posted as finance secretary will replace Raghvendra Singh. Mukesh Chandra Gupta (1998) posted as secretary of technical education department has been shifted as commissioner, town and country planning. Ajit Kumar (2002) who was holding this post has been made finance secretary.

Gyaneshwar Patil (2003) posted as secretary, revenue and land records, in Gwalior, has been shifted to Bhopal as commissioner, treasury. Abhijeet Agarwal (2010) posted as commissioner, treasury, has been shifted to finance department as deputy secretary.

Besides, principal secretary GAD (personnel) Deepti Gaur Mukherjee (1993) has also been handed over the additional charge of sports and youth welfare department in the same capacity.

Shriman Shukla (2007), EPCO MD, has been given additional charge of land records department.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:08 PM IST