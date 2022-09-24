Maharashtra govt appoints guardian ministers; Devendra Fadnavis gets hometown Nagpur, Eknath Shinde's Thane goes to Shambhuraj Desai

CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Months after forming cabinet in alliance with the BJP, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced a list of guardian ministers for the various districts in the state. Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be the guardian minister of Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Bhandara, Gadchiroli districts.

In the previous government which was led by Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, who was the then minister for urban development, was given the responsibility of two districts — Thane and Gadchiroli, as guardian minister.

Deepak Kesarkar, who is the spokersperson of the Eknath Shinde led faction has been given the responsibility of Mumbai city and Kolhapur, while BJP leader Mangalprabhat Lodha has been given Mumbai.

Here is the complete list of appointments:

Mangalprabhat Lodha -Mumbai Suburb

Deepak Kesarkar -Mumbai City, Kolhapur

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil- Ahmednagar, Solapur

Sudhir Mungantiwar-Chandrapur, Gondia

Chandrakant Dada Patil- Pune

Vijaykumar Gavit- Nandurbar

Girish Mahajan- Dhule, Latur, Nanded

Gulabrao Patil - Buldhana

Dada Bhuse - Nashik,

Sanjay Rathod- Yavatmal, Washim

Suresh Khade- Sangli

Sandipan Bhumre -Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)

Uday Samant- Ratnagiri, Raigad

Tanaji Sawant-Parbhani, Osmanabad (Dharashiv)

Ravindra Chavan- Palghar, Sindhudurg

Abdul Sattar- Hingoli

Atul Save - Jalna, Beed

Shambhuraj Desai - Satara, Thane