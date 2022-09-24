Maharashtra govt appoints guardian ministers; Devendra Fadnavis gets hometown Nagpur, Eknath Shinde's Thane goes to Shambhuraj Desai

Months after forming cabinet in alliance with the BJP, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced a list of guardian ministers for the various districts in the state. Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be the guardian minister of Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Bhandara, Gadchiroli districts.
In the previous government which was led by Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, who was the then minister for urban development, was given the responsibility of two districts — Thane and Gadchiroli, as guardian minister.
Deepak Kesarkar, who is the spokersperson of the Eknath Shinde led faction has been given the responsibility of Mumbai city and Kolhapur, while BJP leader Mangalprabhat Lodha has been given Mumbai.
Here is the complete list of appointments:
Mangalprabhat Lodha -Mumbai Suburb
Deepak Kesarkar -Mumbai City, Kolhapur
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil- Ahmednagar, Solapur
Sudhir Mungantiwar-Chandrapur, Gondia
Chandrakant Dada Patil- Pune
Vijaykumar Gavit- Nandurbar
Girish Mahajan- Dhule, Latur, Nanded
Gulabrao Patil - Buldhana
Dada Bhuse - Nashik,
Sanjay Rathod- Yavatmal, Washim
Suresh Khade- Sangli
Sandipan Bhumre -Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
Uday Samant- Ratnagiri, Raigad
Tanaji Sawant-Parbhani, Osmanabad (Dharashiv)
Ravindra Chavan- Palghar, Sindhudurg
Abdul Sattar- Hingoli
Atul Save - Jalna, Beed
Shambhuraj Desai - Satara, Thane
