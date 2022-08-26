e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra Govt announces hefty hike in cash awards for winners in Commonwealth Games

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt announces hefty hike in cash awards for winners in Commonwealth Games | PTI

In a rare gesture, the Shinde Fadnavis government has announced a hefty hike in cash awards to the winners from Maharashtra in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth games. The minister of sports Girish Mahajan said 14 sportspersons from Maharashtra had participated in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games of which 7 won individual or team medals. ‘’The state government wants to felicitate these sportspersons for their glorious performance,’’ he said.

‘’The gold medal winners will now get Rs 50 lakh instead of Rs 12 lakh while silver medal winner Rs 30 lakh instead of Rs 7 lakh and for bronze medal winner Rs 20 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh,’’ said Mahajan. He added that the trainers and guides will also be given prizes.

The state government’s outgo towards these cash awards will be Rs 3.50 crore.

The list of 7 medalists included Sanil Shetty, gold medal (table tennis) Rs 50 lakh, Chirag Shetty, gold medal (table tennis) Rs 50 lakh, Smruti Mandhana, silver medal (cricket) Rs 30 lakh, Jemimah Rodrigues, bronze medal (cricket) Rs 30 lakh, Radha Yadav, silver medal (cricket) Rs 30 lakh, Sanket Sargar, silver medial (weight lifting) Rs 30 lakh and Avinash Sable, silver medial (steeplechase) Rs 30 lakh.

article-image

