Maharashtra govt announces amnesty scheme for 32.16 lakh permanently disconnected electricity consumers

In a major policy decision, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday announced an amnesty scheme for the MahaVitaran’s electricity consumers whose electricity connection has been permanently disconnected for non-payment of bills. The scheme is expected to benefit 32.16 lakh permanently disconnected (PD) consumers excluding agriculture consumers. They owe a whopping Rs 9354 crore to Mahavitaran which is the state run electricity distribution company with a consumer base of 3 crore.

The amnesty scheme, which is named after the former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, will be applicable till August, said energy minister Nitin Raut. ‘’ The 32.16 lakh PD consumers as on December 2021will get rebate of around Rs 1,445 crore in interest and penalty amount (delayed payment charges). It is a difficult task for MahaVitaran, which is passing through a major financial crisis, to recover pending dues from such consumers. If the arrears mount further the MahaVitaran will have no alternative but to launch load shedding. If PD consumers join the scheme in a big way and clear their dues it will certainly help the MahaVitaran to weather the present financial stress’’ he added.

Under the amnesty scheme, if the PD consumer pays the electricity bill at one go the MahaVitaran has proposed 100% waiver in interest and delayed payment charges. Further, it has proposed an easy installment payment facility for the consumers. The first instalment should be 30 % of the basic amount. Later on, they can pay it in 6 installments. At the same time, it would be mandatory to pay the prescribed installment along with the amount of the current bill.

If the beneficiary consumer did not pay the remaining installments, they will not get the benefit of waiver in interest and delayed payment charges. Raut hopes that the implementation of the amnesty scheme will lead to the restoration of electricity connections which will help revive commercial and industrial activities generating employment.

Raut’s announcement of the amnesty scheme is aimed to mop up badly needed money by the MahaVitaran whose total arrears from consumers from all categories have been over Rs 73,000 crore while the debt over Rs 45,000 crore. Despite Raut’s repeated pleas with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the urban development and rural development departments together have yet to clear their arrears of Rs 9,138 crore.

MahaVitaran’s arrears during the BJP government rose from Rs 14,154.5 crore in March 2014 to Rs 41,133 crore in March 2019. The balance grew after the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Agahdi government assumed the charge in November 2019.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:49 PM IST