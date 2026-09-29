Maharashtra Govt Allocates ₹6,728 Crore Available Under Employment Guarantee Scheme Amid Drought Conditions

The Maharashtra government has earmarked ₹6,728 crore for rural employment, water conservation and agriculture-related works amid drought conditions | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: The Maharashtra government has made available Rs 6,728 crore under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) to provide jobs and financial support to farmers, farm labourers and workers affected by the drought-like situation in rural areas, Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale said on Monday.

Funds For Rural Employment

The funds will be used to generate employment locally while accelerating water conservation, agriculture-related infrastructure and rural development works.

The government has decided to undertake 375 types of individual and public-benefit works, with a focus on creating permanent assets in villages, Gogawale said while interacting with media representatives.

The funds have been allocated through the Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Scheme, VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin) and related agencies.

The allocation includes Rs 1,145 crore for the Amravati division, Rs 489 crore for Konkan, Rs 1,944 crore for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Rs 119 crore for Nagpur and Rs 801 crore for Pune division. The funding pattern will comprise 60 per cent contribution from the Centre and 40 per cent from the state government.

Works To Benefit Rural Households

Under individual-benefit works in rural areas, the scheme will cover irrigation projects, cattle sheds, individual orchard plantations, borewell recharge works, bamboo plantations, houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, shed construction for sericulture and compost pits, among other works benefiting farmers and rural households.

Public-benefit works will include repair and maintenance of community ponds, gabion structures, percolation tanks, earthen bunds, RCC retaining structures and farm access roads.

Construction-related works at agricultural produce market committees, including storage buildings and market platforms, will also be undertaken along with various water conservation, agriculture and rural infrastructure projects.

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Focus On Employment Generation

Gogawale said the department would focus on generating maximum employment by effectively utilising the available funds and works.

“Government efforts will not be restricted to temporary relief measures. Along with creating employment, emphasis will be placed on water conservation, agriculture-related facilities and strengthening rural infrastructure,” he said.

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