Maharashtra Govt Alerts Machinery Over Rising Petrol Purchases, Orders Daily Monitoring Of Sales | Representational Image

Mumbai: Observing an increasing trend in the purchase of petroleum products, the state government has alerted its machinery and directed officials to monitor daily sales and transportation, submitting details of action taken.

Fourteen Designated Officials from Divisional Commissioners to Senior Police Officers Empowered to Act

In a circular issued on Friday, the food and civil supplies department invoked provisions of orders issued in 2005 that empower 14 designated officials – from divisional commissioners and district collectors to senior police officers not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police – to take action against the illegal trade and transportation of petroleum products.

The officers have been instructed to initiate action against illegal storage, black marketing, unauthorised sale of petroleum products, adulteration, overcharging and the sale of substandard products.

Bulk Commercial and Industrial Consumers Directed to Procure Directly from Oil Marketing Companies

Commercial and industrial establishments requiring bulk quantities of petroleum products have been directed to procure them directly from oil marketing companies (OMCs) instead of retailers.

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Sales for agricultural and fishing purposes must remain uninterrupted and administrative as well as police assistance should be provided to petrol pumps to ensure crowd management and discipline, the circular said.

The government has also appealed to citizens to avoid panic buying, assuring that sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are available and that there is no need for hoarding. Officials have been directed to submit a daily report by 6pm detailing inspections conducted, tankers and vehicles confiscated, and action taken against erring retailers.

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