Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Visits Woodcraft Exhibition By Differently-Abled Children Run By Padma Shri Shankarbaba Papalkar | Pics | Salman Ansari

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visited an exhibition of woodcraft organised at P L Deshpande Academy in Mumbai by Shankarbaba Papalkar, who has been running a shelter home for mentally challenged and orphan children.

Governor views sculptures by differently-abled young artists

The Governor viewed the intricate wooden sculptures and artistic creations made by differently-abled young artists.

During the visit, the Governor interacted with the woodcraft artists and appreciated the dedicated social service being carried out by Shankarbaba Papalkar.

Shankarbaba explains unique features of artworks

Shankarbaba Papalkar explained to the Governor the unique features and craftsmanship of the various wooden artworks on display.

The Governor was welcomed by Shankarbaba Papalkar and Meenal Jogalekar, Director of the P L Deshpande Academy.

Orphan children from Amravati home created teakwood, bael wood pieces

Under the guidance of Padma Shri Shankarbaba Papalkar, orphan children from the Late Ambadas Pant Vaidya Destitute Differently-Abled Children’s Home at Wazzar in Amravati district have created a variety of woodcraft artworks using teakwood, bael wood and other varieties of timber. The artworks have been displayed for sale as part of the exhibition.

The woodcraft exhibition will remain open to the public till 18 May.

Secretary to the Governor Dr. Prashant Narnaware, art gallery curator Varsha Karale and photographer Shirish Karale were also present.

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