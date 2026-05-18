CBI Arrests Coaching Owner Prof Shivaraj Motegaonkar In NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case; Total 10 Held | X

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified and arrested another key accused Prof Shivaraj Motegaonkar owner of RCC Coaching Institute Latur, in NEET-UG 2026 Examination paper leak case, agency officials said on Monday.

Institute has 9 branches; chemistry questions matched exam paper

According to the CBI, Motegaonkar is running institute which coaches the students for NEET UG examination. It has nine branches with main branch at Latur. He is close to P V Kulkarni, Chemistry Lecturer, who is associated with NTA. Searches conducted at his institute and residence resulted in recovery of Chemistry question bank which contained exactly same questions which appeared in the NEET exam held on 3rd May.

In the last 24 hours, CBI has also conducted searches at five locations at various places and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on, officials said.

Case registered on May 12 after Ministry complaint

The CBI had registered a case on May 12, based on the written complaint given by Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India pertaining to alleged paper leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination. Immediately after registration of the case, special teams were formed and searches were conducted at various locations across the country and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.

So far 10 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar. Earlier 9 accused have been produced in the court and taken into police custody and through interrogation is going on. The 10th accused is being produced before the court, officials said.

"Investigation is continuing with the special teams and the investigation conducted so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry and Biology papers which were circulated before the exam. Further, the middlemen involved in mobilizing the students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where the questions which would come in the NEET UG-2026 exam were dictated and discussed have also been arrested," said a CBI official.

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