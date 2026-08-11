Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Calls For ‘Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Chair’ At Universities To Promote Research

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma |

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has called for the establishment of a ‘Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Chair’ at universities in the state to promote research and ensure that the Sikh guru’s teachings and legacy of religious freedom and social harmony reach future generations.

Varma was speaking at the inaugural session of a national seminar on ‘The Legacy of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur’ held at Punjab Heritage Bhavan in CBD-Belapur on Saturday to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Culture, Sahitya Akademi and the Punjabi Cultural and Welfare Association.

Governor Highlights Guru’s Contribution To Religious Freedom

Describing Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life and philosophy as an inspiration for modern democracy, social harmony and religious freedom, Varma said his sacrifice for protecting the religious freedom of people belonging to other faiths was unparalleled.

He said establishing a dedicated academic chair would facilitate deeper study and research into Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life, philosophy and contribution to religious freedom, while helping disseminate his ideas among younger generations.

Maharashtra and Punjab ‘twin states’

Highlighting the historical and cultural links between Maharashtra and Punjab, Varma referred to Sant Namdev Maharaj’s association with Punjab and the inclusion of his compositions in the Guru Granth Sahib.

He also recalled the association of Guru Gobind Singh with Nanded, where the Sikh guru spent the final phase of his life.

Varma described Maharashtra and Punjab as “twin states” that share common values, a rich spiritual heritage and a history of courage and sacrifice.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a recorded message, described Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom as a symbol of fearlessness and knowledge.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, MLA Manda Mhatre, Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil, Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, along with writers, scholars and prominent members of the Sikh community, attended the seminar.

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