Maharashtra Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday

Ramesh Bais, the newly appointed Maharashtra Governor, will take the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan here on February 18, an official said on Friday.

Bais, 75, is the Governor of Jharkhand and was transferred to Maharashtra by President Draupadi Murmu last Sunday in a major gubernatorial reshuffle.

The President also accepted the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (80), who has chosen to retire and spend his time reading and writing in his home state of Uttarakhand, where he had a long and illustrious career as a lecturer, journalist, and author in addition to serving as Chief Minister in 2001-2002 and then as Leader of Opposition from 2002-2007.

Shinde, Fadnavis pay Koshyari farewell visit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a farewell visit to Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Friday morning, a day before he leaves the office to which he was appointed in September 2019.

Shinde-Fadnavis presented flowers and shawls to Koshyari, as well as a decorative photo frame of the famous Sri Kedarnathji Temple and statues of Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman.

Earlier in the day, Koshyari visited the temples of Goddess Mumbadevi and Shri Babulnath in south Mumbai.

On Friday, the Raj Bhavan staff bid the outgoing Governor a fond farewell, and Koshyari was greeted by a stream of visitors.

The Indian Navy will give Koshyari a ceremonial send-off with a guard of honour later this afternoon before he flies to Dehradun.

(With IANS inputs)

