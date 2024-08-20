Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan Administers 'Sadhbhavana Day Pledge' At Raj Bhavan On Former PM Rajiv Gandhi's 80th Birth Anniversary

Mumbai: The Governor of Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday administered the 'Sadhbhavana Day Pledge' to the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The pledge, administered by the Governor at the official residence of Raj Bhavan calls upon people to 'work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, creed, region, religion or language' and to 'resolve all differences through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence'.

"जात, वंश, धर्म, प्रदेश किंवा भाषा विषयक भेद न करता सर्व भारतीय जनतेचे भावनिक ऐक्य आणि सामंजस्य यासाठी काम करण्याची, तसेच सर्व प्रकारचे मतभेद हिंसाचाराचा अवलंब न करता संविधानिक मार्गानी सोडविण्याची" प्रतिज्ञा राज्यपालांनी यावेळी उपस्थितांना दिली. pic.twitter.com/zcmWbdyKnr — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) August 20, 2024

Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Offers Floral Tributes To Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Earlier, the Governor also offered floral tributes to the portrait of Rajiv Gandhi. The birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi is observed as 'Sadbhavana Diwas'. The idea behind the observance of Sadhbhavana Diwas is to encourage people to abstain from violence, promote national integration, promote communal harmony among people of all religions and goodwill among the people.

दिवंगत पंतप्रधान राजीव गांधी यांच्या ८० व्या जयंतीनिमित्त राज्यपाल सी. पी. राधाकृष्णन यांनी आज राजभवनातील अधिकारी, कर्मचारी तसेच मुंबई पोलीस दलाचे अधिकारी व जवान व सार्वजनिक बांधकाम विभागाच्या कर्मचाऱ्यांना सद्भावना प्रतिज्ञा दिली. pic.twitter.com/4LQoG0WpHm — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) August 20, 2024

Principal Secretary to the Governor, Pravin Darade and Joint Secretary, Sweta Singhal were also present during the pledge, taking part in the ceremony of the Sadhbhavana pledge.

Many prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have paid tribute to the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, "tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary", PM Modi had posted on X.

Tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2024

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sachin Pilot among others have also paid their tributes in Veer Bhumi, New Delhi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Pays His Tribute To Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

"Today the country is celebrating Sadbhavana Diwas. Former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, was a great son of India. He ignited a ray of hope in crores of Indians and with his unprecedented contribution, he brought India into the 21st century. His many notable initiatives like lowering of voting age to 18 years, strengthening of Panchayati Raj, telecom and IT revolution, computerisation programmes, continuing peace accords, women empowerment, universal immunisation programme and new education policy with emphasis on inclusive education brought about transformational changes in the country," Mallikarjun Kharge said in his message.

आज देश सद्भावना दिवस मना रहा है। पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, राजीव गाँधी, भारत के महान सपूत थे। उन्होंने करोड़ों भारतीयों में आशा की किरण जगाई और अपने अभूतपूर्व योगदान से भारत को 21वीं सदी में पहुँचा दिया।



मतदान की आयु घटाकर 18 वर्ष करना, पंचायती राज को मजबूत करना, दूरसंचार और आईटी… pic.twitter.com/12nzfkSV9v — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 20, 2024

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute To Father & Former PM Of India, Rajiv Gandhi

"A compassionate personality, an epitome of camaraderie and goodwill... Papa, your teachings are my inspiration, and your dreams for India are my own - I will fulfil them, taking your memories with me, " Rahul Gandhi said in his message on X.

एक करुणामय व्यक्तित्व, सौहार्द और सद्भावना के प्रतीक…



पापा, आपकी सीख मेरी प्रेरणा है, और भारत के लिए आपके सपने मेरे अपने - आपकी यादें साथ ले कर इन्हें पूरा करूंगा। pic.twitter.com/LFg6N43eZW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2024

About The Former Prime Minister Of India, Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi became the leader of the Congress party in 1984, after the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the age of 40, he became India's youngest Prime Minister.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991.