Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari tests COVID-19 positive

PTI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shiv Sena rebel minister Eknath Shinde was expected to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with a claim that there are 40 party legislators with him.

The Governor has been admitted to HN Reliance hospital.

Shinde, along with 32 legislators, including two independents, revolted as they were annoyed over Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s neglect and initiative in meeting them. Their grouse is lack of freedom and clearance for their proposals, including additional funds to their respective constituencies.

After shifting to Surat, Shinde removed Sena from his Twitter bio and posted in Marathi, “We are Balasaheb’s staunch Shiv Sainiks... Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva... We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb’s thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb’s teachings.”