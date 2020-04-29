Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to consult Home Ministry and Attorney General

Mumbai: Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar led delegation on Tuesday handed over a letter to the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with regard to the government’s unanimous recommendation to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the Legislative Council at the earliest.
This is necessary as Thackeray has to become a member of either house within six months, which is before May 28, as he had taken oath on November 28 last year. If Thackeray fails to do so, then he may have to resign which will lead to political instability in the state.
Further, Pawar-led delegation urged that Thackeray’s nomination from the two vacant seats from the Governor quota needs to be done at the earliest as the government is busy combating Covid-19 crisis.
The delegation consisted of NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Aslam Sheikh and Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and Anil Parabab. Patil told FPJ,’’ We submitted a letter to Governor with a plea to nominate CM Thackeray in the Legislative Council at the earliest.
We also told him this is the second letter recommending Thackeray’s nomination. We requested that the state cannot afford political instability during the present coronavirus pandemic.’’ He hoped that Governor may consider their request.
However, senior minister on a condition of anonymity said Governor told the delegation that he will consult the Attorney General and Home Ministry before making any decision. “Governor also said if Thackeray could not become member of the Legislative Council then the Governor rule will be imposed for eight days.
Thereafter, Thackeray can take the oath again as he enjoys support of 172 legislators,’’ the minister said. However, the delegation brought to Governor’s notice that Thackeray cannot take the oath again as he will have to be elected in either of the houses. ‘
’Governor hinted that Maha Vikas Aghadi may approach the court of law if Thackeray is not nominated. If he does that then BJP will contest it,’’ the minister said. Further, the minister informed that Governor asked the delegation to approach the Election Commission to announce poll schedule for nine seats of Legislative Council.
“However, the delegation said it will happen after the Covid-19 crisis is over. The delegation reiterated its plea to the Governor to soon nominate Thackeray in the Legislative Council to avoid a political crisis,’’ he added.
