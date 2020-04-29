Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to consult Home Ministry and Attorney General

Mumbai: Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar led delegation on Tuesday handed over a letter to the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with regard to the government’s unanimous recommendation to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the Legislative Council at the earliest.

This is necessary as Thackeray has to become a member of either house within six months, which is before May 28, as he had taken oath on November 28 last year. If Thackeray fails to do so, then he may have to resign which will lead to political instability in the state.

Further, Pawar-led delegation urged that Thackeray’s nomination from the two vacant seats from the Governor quota needs to be done at the earliest as the government is busy combating Covid-19 crisis.

The delegation consisted of NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Aslam Sheikh and Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and Anil Parabab. Patil told FPJ,’’ We submitted a letter to Governor with a plea to nominate CM Thackeray in the Legislative Council at the earliest.