Maharashtra government to launch My Family, My Responsibility campaign from Sept 15

The Maharashtra Government will launch Majhe Kutumb, Majhi Jababdari (My Family, My Responsibility) from September 15 with the active involvement of NGOs and people’s representatives to effectively control the virus and provide health education to all in the state. The volunteers, appointed by the Health Department, will aim to reach 2.25 crore households twice a month to check their fever and oxygen levels, provide health education and important health messages.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, volunteers during door to door visits will find suspected COVID-19 patients and refer services for the treatment of diseases like diabetes, heart diseases, kidney diseases and obesity.

This was decided at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday evening, at his official residence Varsha. “The campaign will be implemented in the first phase from September 15 to October 10 and in the second phase from October 12 to October 24. The volunteers will visit each family twice in a month,” said Thackeray. This campaign is proposed on the lines of Dastak implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the campaign will be implemented with the participation of people's representatives from gram panchayats and municipal corporations and in collaboration with NGOs. The government will organise essays and other competitions for students, parents, and the general public to create health awareness and prizes will also be given to the winners.