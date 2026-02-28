Maharashtra Government To Host Mega Placement Drive In Vasai On March 5, Aiming To Boost Youth Employment

In a major initiative to boost employment opportunities for youth, the Maharashtra government’s Department of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation will organise a mega placement drive in Vasai on March 5. | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major initiative to boost employment opportunities for youth, the Maharashtra government’s Department of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation will organise a mega placement drive in Vasai on March 5. The job fair aims to connect job seekers with reputed companies and provide direct employment opportunities.

Ambitious Target

The state government has set a target of organising 1,000 job fairs and placement drives across Maharashtra during the financial year 2025–26. As part of this initiative, 20 large job fairs will be conducted in Palghar district to help local youth secure employment.

The concept has been introduced under the leadership of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, with the objective of bringing young job seekers into the mainstream employment sector.

The placement drive will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 10 am to 2 pm in Vasai West. It is being jointly organised by the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, Palghar, the Model Career Centre and Rishi Computer Education.

The venue for the job fair is Rishi Computer Education, 204–207, Vardhman Shopping Centre, above Tungareshwar Sweet Mart, near Vasai railway station (West).

Opportunities for Various Educational Qualifications

The job fair will offer employment opportunities in reputed companies for candidates with different educational qualifications, including SSC (Class 10), HSC (Class 12), ITI, Diploma, BE and graduates. Authorities have appealed to youth from Palghar district and across the state to take advantage of this opportunity.

Online Registration Mandatory

Candidates must first register on the government’s official MahaSwayam portal. After registering at www.mahaswayam.gov.in, applicants who already have accounts can log in using their user ID and password, select “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Job Fair”, choose Palghar district, and apply for “Placement Drive (2025–26) Palghar.”

The portal also allows candidates to view company-wise vacancies and select their preferred job options according to their qualifications.

Documents Required

Candidates must attend the interview with 2–5 copies of their resume, photographs, Aadhaar card, employment registration card, and educational and professional qualification certificates.

For further details, candidates can contact the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, Palghar, at 02525-299812, officials said.

