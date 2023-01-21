Maharashtra government to help sugar industry for the procurement of harvesters: CM Shinde

Sugarcane field | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major relief to the sugar industry, especially during the ongoing crushing season, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced that the state government will provide full cooperation for purchase of nearly 900 harvesters. The demand was made by the industry especially in the wake of constraints in the availability of sugarcane cutting farmers and also due to the shortage and the high cost of the harvesters. Shinde was speaking at the 46th annual general meeting of the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute, which is a leading organisation engaged in the research and development of sugarcane.

Govt has tried to solve basic problems of farmers: CM

‘’The government has always supported the sugar mills. The government will work to remove the problems in the future as well. As lakhs of farmers are dependent on the sugar industry, it is necessary for this industry to grow and survive. The government has tried to solve the basic problems of the farmers along with the sugar industry,’’ said CM Shinde.

‘’While solving the problems of the farmers, 18 irrigation projects are being launched which will help irrigate more than 2.5 lakh hectares of land. The state government has deposited ₹ 2,500 crore in the bank accounts of 7.19 lakh farmers as an incentive subsidy of ₹ 50,000 to farmers who repay their loans regularly. In addition, the state government has also distributed ₹ 1,700 crore to 7.20 lakh farmers. Increased assistance is also being given to the farmers affected by excessive rains. Jalyukt Shivar Yojana has been effectively launched,’’ Shinde said.

Government policy is to promote ethanol production: Eknath Shinde

The Chief Minister said Maharashtra ranks third in sugar production in the world, adding that the state government will also encourage ethanol production in the state. ‘’Government policy is to promote ethanol production which will give a boost to the sugar industry. Already 106 factories have started ethanol production in the state,’’ he noted. He hoped that ethanol would be produced on a large scale in the crushing season as well.

Shinde observed as there is surplus production of sugar in the state, the factories should focus on managing sugar export and sale of sugar to other states which produce less sugar. He said that the farmers in addition to sugarcane should also focus on horticulture development and increase in the sowing of cotton and soya beans. ‘’The state government is trying to increase the use of drip irrigation for the sugarcane. So it will be possible to provide sugarcane required by sugar mills in less area and with less water,’’ he noted.

