'Maharashtra government silent on Mumbai pollution': Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde Govt over city's bad air

Mumbai: City's air quality index is deteriorating since past few weeks. The city is experiencing smogs of dust and pollution in the air. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader and former state Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Eknath Shinde led government for the terrible condition of Mumbai's pollution index.
While appearing in front of the media Aaditya Thackeray said,"Maharashtra government silent on Mumbai pollution. The source of pollution must be traced and proper steps need to be taken, but Shinde government is least bothered."
City's AQI update
Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained 'poor' at 173, on Sunday 10.30 am, according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai were at 85 and 208 respectively.
The current PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is 5.7 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.
AQI of different areas in Mumbai
Navy Nagar-Colaba, Mumbai: AQI 193 Poor
Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: AQI 182 Poor
Vile Parle West, Mumbai: AQI 132 Poor
Sion, Mumbai: AQI 169 Poor
Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir: AQI 143 Moderate
Nerul, Navi Mumbai: AQI 289 Very Poor
