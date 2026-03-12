Maharashtra Government Seeks Approval To Pump Excess Water From Lonar Lake After Temples Submerge | X - @NaikSpeaks

Mumbai: Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Thursday informed the state Assembly that the government will immediately approach wildlife authorities for permission to remove excess water from world famous Lonar Lake in Buldhana district, where rising water levels have submerged several ancient temples and affected access for devotees.

Naik made the statement while responding to a calling attention motion raised by Siddharth Kharat, an MLA from Shiv Sena (UBT), who highlighted the rapidly increasing water level of the lake over the past six months.

Kharat told the House that the water level of the world-famous crater lake has risen by nearly 20 to 25 feet, submerging important religious sites including the Kamalja Mata Temple and the Gaibanshah Dargah, along with several other historic temples. He warned that if the situation continues, the lake could lose its unique character and turn into a normal water body, which would severely affect tourism and the local economy.

Responding to the concern, Naik said Lonar Lake is a globally known tourist destination that attracts visitors from across the world. He explained that prolonged rainfall last year, which continued in some parts of Maharashtra until January 2026, led to increased inflow from small springs feeding the lake, resulting in the sharp rise in water levels.

The minister said several temples around the lake, including Gaumukh Temple, Ramgaya Temple and Paphreshwar Temple, have been submerged. He assured the Assembly that a meeting with the divisional commissioner and district collector has been scheduled and that the government will seek immediate approval to pump out excess water.

Naik also noted that the lake’s water has turned pink and is saline in nature, adding that the state government is closely monitoring the situation.

Kharat further pointed out that although Rs 41 lakh had been sanctioned earlier for pumping out water from the lake, the work has been stalled due to lack of coordination between the wildlife and archaeology departments. As a result, six temples in the area remain submerged.

The minister also informed the House that development works worth Rs 434 crore have been planned in the Lonar region, of which Rs 168 crore has already been spent.

