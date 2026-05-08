Maharashtra Government Sanctions ₹9.44 Crore To Upgrade Cyber Police Digital Investigation Tools

Cyber fraudsters posing as police dupe Ghatkopar family of ₹1.1 crore in ‘digital arrest’ scam | Representational Image

Mumbai: To equip its cyber police stations with the latest modes of communication such as the internet protocol detail records and device intelligence data, the state government has sanctioned Rs9.44 crore for the purchase of a call data OSINT and analysis tool.

The move will enhance the digital investigation capacity, improving call data analysis, the home department said. It will also aid in call detail record verification, analysis of voice calling applications (VoIP) logs, tower dump data and location-based services, according to a government resolution.

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The department said the latest technology is essential to track criminal activities as modern communication systems increasingly rely on encrypted messaging platforms, internet-based VoIP, virtual number systems, and evolving data transmission and storage formats.

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