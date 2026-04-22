Maharashtra Government Ropes In Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh For Road Safety Awareness

Mumbai, April 22: In a move to strengthen the public awareness on road safety, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation Department on Tuesday (April, 22) has roped it Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and actress Genelia Deshmukh as brand ambassadors for the next five years. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde graced the agreement handover ceremony with their presence.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik shared a post on X announcing this initiative. He wrote, " This appointment has been made with the objective of more effectively reaching the public with various public awareness campaigns being implemented by the ST Corporation, as well as making the awareness of the Transport Department's 'Road Safety Campaign' more impactful."

🗓️ २२ एप्रिल २०२६ 📍 मंत्रालय



एसटी महामंडळाच्या जनजागृती उपक्रमासाठी रितेश-जेनेलिया देशमुख ब्रँड ॲम्बेसेडर



महाराष्ट्र राज्य मार्ग परिवहन महामंडळ (एसटी) आणि परिवहन खात्यामार्फत राबविण्यात येणाऱ्या 'रस्ता सुरक्षा अभियाना'च्या जनजागृती उपक्रमाला बळकटी देण्यासाठी प्रसिद्ध अभिनेते… pic.twitter.com/l6Y5CdKvRA — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) April 22, 2026

The presence of top leadership highlighted the government’s focus on road safety as a critical public issue, especially in a state with heavy vehicular movement and expanding urban infrastructure.

Focus on safety, awareness, responsibility

Officials stated that the involvement of the popular actor couple is expected to significantly enhance the visibility of the campaign. Their participation will be key in promoting messages around road discipline, passenger awareness, and overall safety practices.

By leveraging their public appeal, the campaign aims to connect with a wider audience, encouraging behavioural change among commuters, drivers, and pedestrians alike.

Strengthening impact of public campaigns

The Transport Department believes that celebrity driven outreach can make communication more relatable and effective, particularly among younger audiences. The campaign will focus not only on awareness but also on building a culture of responsibility on roads.

With increasing concerns around road accidents and safety compliance, authorities hope this collaboration will bring renewed attention to the importance of following traffic rules and ensuring safer journeys for all.