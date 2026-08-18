Maharashtra Government Puts CCMP Registration On Hold Pending Bombay High Court’s Final Decision |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday put the CCMP certification/registration process for registered homoeopathic medical practitioners seeking limited practice of modern medicine (Allopathy) on hold, pending the final Bombay High Court decision and further government directions.

The decision comes after sustained agitation, a strike and representations by Central MARD and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which had raised concerns over patient safety, professional standards and the practice of modern medicine.

Certificates await court decision

In a communication addressed to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), the Medical Education and Drugs Department stated that issuing the relevant certificates would be appropriate only after the prevailing situation settles, the procedure is finalised and/or the final decision of the court is received.

Effectively, the government’s communication means that CCMP certificates will not be issued until the court delivers its final decision and further directions are issued by the government.

Agitation preceded government decision

The development follows the joint agitation and sustained follow-up by Central MARD and IMA, which had opposed the move while highlighting concerns related to patient safety and the standards of medical practice.

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Meanwhile, Central MARD welcomed the government’s decision and said it would continue to monitor the matter until a final judicial decision and a clear, legally sustainable policy are implemented.

The association reiterated that patient safety, quality medical care and protection of professional standards must remain paramount.